(The Center Square) – Voters in Wyoming are supportive of oil and gas development in the state, according to a new poll conducted by an industry group.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming's poll (PAW) found that more than 88% of voters in the state approve of oil and natural gas development, including 70% who “strongly support” the practice. Another three-quarters of the respondents said oil and gas exploration can be compatible with the state’s conservation efforts.
The poll was conducted in February, PAW said, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has caused a spike in global crude oil prices.
“The results of this poll show that the people of this state know the truth – that Wyoming’s natural gas and oil industry is meeting the needs of a global economy in a safe and sustainable manner,” Pete Obermueller, the industry group's president, said in a statement.
Another 51% of respondents said there are “too many” regulations for oil and gas developers to follow, a 19% increase from the previous year.
The survey was published as Wyoming’s average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to climb. As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Cowboy State is $4.06, which is more than $0.17 cents above the national average, according to data from the American Automotive Association. The average price for a gallon month ago in the state was $3.42.
Obermueller said one of the ways that Wyoming can mitigate the impact of high gas prices is to increase domestic production.
“Here in Wyoming, we understand that increased domestic production is the key to tempering the impacts of global instability on petroleum markets and bringing down gas prices,” he said.