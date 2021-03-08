(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon is ending Wyoming's statewide mask requirement and lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms effective March 16.
The easing of the statewide mandates is a result of Wyoming's "continually improving health metrics," the governor's office said in a news release.
Like most other states, Wyoming has seen a declining number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, in addition to vaccinating large numbers of the state's most vulnerable residents. Nearly 100,000 first doses have been administered and 19% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the governor's office said.
“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”
Despite lifting the statewide mask mandate, Gordon is encouraging residents to continue wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and to follow the rules set by businesses.
Face coverings must continue to be work in K-12 schools.
“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year," Gordon said. "We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered. With this approach, we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.”