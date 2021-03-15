(The Center Square) – The Wyoming Senate is poised to take up a bill that would require voters to present identification at their polling places.
The measure passed the House earlier this month, 51-9.
If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, voters would have to present either a driver's license, a state or tribal ID card, a passport, military ID, a state public school or college ID or a Medicare card to a poll worker before casting their ballot.
"If a person is unable to present acceptable identification immediately before voting at the polling place or absentee polling place, the person may vote by provisional ballot pursuant to W.S. 22‑15‑105," the bill reads.
A $10 fee for an ID card "shall be waived if the applicant requests an identification card that shall be used only for voter identification purposes."