(The Center Square) – Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will not seek a second term, he announced on Tuesday.
Buchanan said that "after much prayer and contemplation" he won't run for reelection and instead will apply for a vacancy in the the Eighth Judicial District in Torrington.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Wyoming as your Secretary of State,” Buchanan said. “While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office.”
The move is a reversal from Buchanan's announcement last month saying he would seek re-election as secretary of state.
“I am announcing my campaign for re-election as your Wyoming Secretary of State in 2022,” he said in an April 18 press release. “I am asking for your continued support as there is more to be done.”
Buchanan noted Tuesday that the office saw increased revenue and implemented a new voter ID law during his tenure.
“During my tenure as the Secretary of State, our office saw year to year revenue increases of over 9% each year in our business division,” Buchanan said. “We also deployed secure and efficient election equipment for the 2020 election season and updated our election code, culminating in the passage of Voter ID.”
Pointing to “a major update to notary laws in Wyoming,” as well as a rewrite of state securities laws, Buchanan said his office “did it all without interruption” and remained open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am thankful to the people of Wyoming who gave me this amazing opportunity and to the incredible staff at the Secretary of State’s Office who worked diligently to reach the goals we set,” he added. “Stepping away from this role has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career.”