(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among the most economically competitive states, according to a new ranking.
The Cowboy State ranks 10th in the 2022 "Rich States, Poor States" report, an evaluation of states based on economic performance and outlook that was published Monday by the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon touted his state's small government approach to governance in a statement provided to The Center Square.
"We’ve cut taxes, passed a budget that is $400 million less than 2020 and reduced the size of state government to its smallest level in 10 years," Gordon said. "Wyoming's ranking reflects my commitment to conservative governance "
ALEC economist and co-author Jonathan Williams pointed to Wyoming's lack of income taxes for its high ranking.
“Wyoming ranks well in rich states, poor states for several reasons, but one of the big striking factors here that unfortunately gets buried by the mainstream media many times is they see Wyoming as a small state,” Williams told The Center Square. “Wyoming is one of the most competitive states in America because it avoids taxing income, whether it’s personal or business income.”
“When you think about the most damaging forms of taxes and based on our research and the research of others, we know that all taxes matter and they’re harmful to economic growth,” he said. “But income taxes are the most damaging ways that states can raise revenue for whatever type of government they’d like to fund, and so states like Wyoming that avoid income taxes altogether have a huge leg up on other states when it comes to attracting both small and large businesses alike.”
The report also evaluates states based on other variables including the number of public employees in the population, the state’s minimum wage, and Right to Work legislation.
The only states to outperform Wyoming were Utah, North Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma, Idaho, Nevada, Indiana, Florida, and North Dakota, in that order.