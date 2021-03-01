(The Center Square) – Wyoming places about in the middle of states in the U.S. for women, ranking 29th in a new study by personal finance website Wallethub.
"Wyoming ranks in the middle of the pack," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "It has the fourth lowest unemployment rate for women at 5%, and ranks first for job security for women. The state also has a large share of physically active women, over 76%, and a low female homicide rate."
To come up with its rankings, Wallethub compared the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 26 metrics that measure living standards for women, including median earnings for female workers, women’s preventive health care and the female homicide rate.
Wyoming has some strikes against it as well.
"Wyoming ranks low for women's equality, and has the fourth lowest share of women who say they have a personal doctor or health care provider, just above 63%," Gonazlez added. "It also has a high female uninsured rate, over 10%, and ranks low in terms of women's preventive healthcare."
Minnesota ranked as the top state for women, followed by Maine and Vermont.
At the bottom of the rankings is Mississippi, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.