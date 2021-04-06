(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed 31 bills into law Monday, including one that legalizes online sports gambling in the state.
The new law will allow for mobile sports betting only by September, in time for football season. In-person retail sports betting will remain illegal.
A 10% tax will be assessed on gross gaming revenue, along with a $25,000 application fee and $100,000 license fee with at least five licenses granted.
The Wyoming Gaming Commission will regulate the industry. Adults ages 18 and over will be able to gamble.
