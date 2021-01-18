(The Center Square) – Some Wyoming lawmakers want voters to have the final say over any tax increases in the state.
Senate Joint Resolution 1 seeks to change the state constitution to require voter approval of any state or locally imposed tax hikes.
Sponsored by Sen. Tom James, R-Sweetwater, SJ-1 would need to be approved by two-thirds of members of the state House and Senate before appearing on the ballot as a constitutional amendment. Voters then have to approve the change to the state's constitution.
"No tax shall be imposed without the consent of the people or their authorized representatives by a vote of the majority of electors during a general election," would be added to the constitution if approved.
If the resolution language becomes part of the constitution, any time a governing body wants to impose a new tax or a tax increase, a majority of voters would have to approve it at the polls.
The measure has nine cosponsors.