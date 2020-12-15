(The Center Square) – Wyoming lawmakers will consider allowing the use of electronic recording equipment to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.
Senate File 03, if passed and signed into law, would allow the use of “automated vehicle identification systems” that would “simultaneously record a photograph of the vehicle, the operator of the vehicle and the license plate of the vehicle” to help enforce traffic laws.
“Recordings or images may be entered into evidence for a speed limit violation, size or weight limit violation or other violation that endangers contractors or employees in a school or construction zone and may be discoverable for other criminal actions,” the measure states.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation estimates the state could collect an additional $7 million in revenue a year if the measure becomes law.