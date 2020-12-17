(The Center Square) – Wyoming joined 37 other U.S. states in suing Google for what it says is anticompetitive conduct in violation of the Sherman Act.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general.
The states’ lawsuit is consistent with a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in October, which says Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising with the use of exclusionary agreements.
However, the states go further by saying the company discriminates against specialized search sites, such as those that provide travel, home repair or entertainment services, and it puts users of its search-advertising management tool at a disadvantage.
"This lawsuit seeks to redesign Search in ways that would deprive Americans of helpful information and hurt businesses' ability to connect directly with customers," Adam Cohen, Google's director of economy policy, wrote in a blog post responding to Thursday's lawsuit.