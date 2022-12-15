(The Center Square) – Wyoming is the latest state to prohibit the use of TikTok on state-issued devices.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon issued a memorandum to all state employees on Thursday citing cybersecurity concerns surrounding the Chinese-owned social media platform.
“Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and Wyoming is committed to identifying threats that could impact public safety,” Gordon said in a statement. “The potential for foreign governments to access information collected by TikTok is extremely troubling.”
Wyoming joins a growing list of states that have banned the app from state devices, including Georgia, Wisconsin, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alabama, and Maryland.
Access to the app will also be blocked from the state’s networks, the governor’s memo added.
“My office may grant exceptions to enable law enforcement investigations and other uses as needed,” Gordon said.
Several states are also pushing for TikTok’s age-appropriate rating on Google and Apple app stores to be upgraded from “teen” to “mature.”