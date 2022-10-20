(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among states where businesses are struggling the most to find workers.
According to a ranking by WalletHub, which compared states' rate of job openings, Wyoming had the second highest job opening rate at 8.9% last month. The state's job opening rate for the past 12 months was 7.98%.
Tony Gagliardi of the National Federation of Independent Business - Wyoming, told The Center Square that the state's labor market faces unique issues.
“Wyoming employers, like many across the country, continue to face difficulties filling positions,” he said. “Wyoming is unique as the state’s qualified employees are often not close to an area where job availability is present.”
Some national experts do not see the labor issues improving any time soon.
Don Kjelleren, executive director of the ‘68 Center for Career Exploration at Williams College, thinks the imbalance will continue throughout the year and “likely far beyond.”
“The United States is not the only country facing labor shortages, an inflationary impact on wages, and a lack of skilled workers,” Kjelleren said in a press release. “These market dynamics aren’t going to go away anytime soon, and skilled workers, wherever they are from, will remain in high demand.”