(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden wants to place more restrictions on the purchase of guns through executive actions, but gun rights activists say he has little power.
Biden has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to issue a ruling to stamp out the proliferation of “ghost guns,” which are self-assembled gun that often come from 3D printed parts and are devoid of serial numbers for tracking.
He also suggested the Justice Department make a rule to further regulate stabilizing braces, an accessory that can increase accuracy and make a handgun operate more like an automatic weapon. A stabilizing brace was used in the March shooting in Colorado.
Aaron Dorr, director of the Wyoming Gun Owners Association, said the president may have no regard for the Second Amendment or freedom, but he has a problem.
“He doesn’t have the votes to pass gun control in Congress – at least not right now,” Dorr told the Center Square. “He can’t even get all of his own Democrats on board, much less get the GOP to stab us in the back and pass, whether it’s HRH, the assault weapons ban, or anything else, so all he can do is get up to his podium ... and frailly announce his intention to use the ATF to use regulatory and bureaucratic methods to pass whether it’s a ban on AR-15 stabilizers or anything else.”
Dorr says Biden’s executive actions show how truly powerless he is and says they are an attempt to skirt the legislative process.
After Biden’s speech, Wyoming legislators U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Gov. Mark Gordon solidified their pro-Second Amendment stances, with Cheney declaring the president’s actions did nothing to stop criminals, as reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.
Without the final language drafted by lawmakers, Dorr points out it is hard to know what these actions will result in yet.
“But I can assure you, there’s going to be massive numbers of lawsuits filed by organizations like Wyoming Gun Owners and other gun groups across the country,” he said. “What’s going to actually happen when it’s all said and done is hard to know right now, but there’s going to be legal cases challenging this stuff for years to come.”