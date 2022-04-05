(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is seeking another four years in office.
Gordon's announcement came Monday in a campaign video alongside first lady Jennie Gordon that touts his resume and calls him a “steady, principled conservative.”
“A lifelong rancher and with years spent in the oil and gas business, he understands Wyoming’s economy,” the video says. “He knows main street and has started several businesses.”
Before taking office in 2019, Gordon served as a member of the Johnson County School Board and as state treasurer from 2012 to 2019, the video notes.
“Because of Mark Gordon’s leadership, Wyoming’s state budget is the leanest in 10 years,” the video says. “Wyoming’s schools have stayed open despite the feds trying to shut things down, and Wyoming’s economy is diversifying, which is critical given the Green New Deal nonsense coming out of Washington.”
“Energy ups and downs and the effects of COVID have been tough on Wyoming, so we had to cut state government spending, which we did by 26%,” the governor says. “But we’re going to be okay. We always are when we stick together.”
Gordon's administration has challenged the federal government's various vaccine mandates, including a successful suit halting a vaccine mandate for private employers.
His administration has also sued the Biden administration over its federal oil and gas lease moratorium.
Gordon recently was ranked the 17th best governor in an American Legislative Exchange Council scorecard that graded governors based on their policies promoting economic freedom.
The incumbent governor is facing at least two challengers for the August 16 Republican primary. According to Ballotpedia, veterinarian Rex Rammell and truck driver Aaron Nab have filed paperwork to run. The deadline to file is May 27.
The general election is schedule for November 8.