(The Center Square) – State lawmakers fear a potential new federal ban on oil and gas leasing, as supported by President-elect Joe Biden, could cost Wyoming thousands of lost jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.
“A federal leasing ban would be a serious threat to our state’s economy,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “The revenue challenges that we currently face would be further exacerbated by any misguided federal policies that unfairly target states with large swaths of federal land.”
Gordon, and other state officials, cited a Dec. 15 report on eight Western states by University of Wyoming Energy Economics Professor Tim Considine that found the annual loss to Wyoming revenues would be roughly $300 million in severance tax, ad-valorem tax, federal royalties and lease bonus payments.
“What the University of Wyoming study shows is that a ban on federal leasing would decimate the Wyoming economy,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director at the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, told The Center Square. “With half of Wyoming being owned by the federal government, this ban would all but halt all drilling activity in the state. With the current state of the economy and the pandemic running rampant across the globe, now is not the time to be killing jobs for the hard-working men and women who work in Wyoming's oil and natural gas industry.”
Over the next four years, such a production cut would have a large impact on eight states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. This would result in 72,818 fewer jobs every year. Lost wages would total $19.6 billion, economic activity would decline $43.8 billion, and tax revenues would drop $10.8 billion.
“Frankly, there is no road to recovery without the oil and natural gas industry in Wyoming,” McConnaughey said. “While a ban on federal leasing would have no measurable environmental benefits, it would place the hardship on the backs of working-class families across the state for political expediency.”
It’s unclear how many residents could lose their jobs in the next year if the ban is enacted.
“The impacts go far beyond the 19,000 men and women who work directly in the industry,” McConnaughey said. “Taxes from drilling support public and higher education, infrastructure and other government services while also supporting adjacent sectors of the economy like hospitality, construction and main street businesses.”