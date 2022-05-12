(The Center Square) – One of the biggest challenges of inflation for Wyoming business owners is the uncertainty it causes, according to the head of a business group in the state.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, was up 8.3% from April 2021 to April 2022 in the West region, which includes Wyoming. Food prices in the region went up 9.1% over the year, while energy prices increased 31.7%. The average price of gas in the state is up to $4.23, according to AAA.
Those fuel increases have delivery services harder for businesses, Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, told The Center Square.
"The private sector is working very hard to try to predict the future from a pricing standpoint," she said. "With the instability of fuel, with the lack of accessibility of products, it's made delivery of services to the customer extremely difficult."
When businesses can deliver goods and services to customers, the cost is usually more than the business owner or the customer anticipated, DeLancey said.
"That becomes a really difficult conversation," she said. "Nobody is happy when you are having to pay more for things. Unfortunately, many of our small business owners find themselves in that role of having to be the messenger that prices have changed."
Business owners are coping by "going back to the basics," according to DeLancey.
"They are trying to develop long-term budget strategies that are very conservative in the sense of underestimating instead of overestimating since they don't have a clear sense of where our economy is headed," she said. "They are trying to build in some safe zones because there may be some additional increases around the corner."
Fuel prices in particular make budgeting difficult for businesses.
"When you were factoring diesel at $3.50 a gallon and it's now almost at $6, that's a pretty significant jump," DeLancey said.
Whether businesses can pass on those extra costs to customers depends on many factors, according to DeLancey.
"It depends on the contractual arrangements," she said. "Unless there is a contract in place that provides for adjustments, the parties are stuck with the terms of their agreement."
Right now, many businesses are "taking things day by day," as they watch for longer term economic trends, DeLancey said.