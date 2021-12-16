(The Center Square) – Wyoming is one of six states to receive “exemplary” marks for its public coronavirus relief fund (CRF) spending disclosures, according to a new report.
The report, which was authored by the national nonprofit Good Jobs First, ranked each state by the information they listed on their public CRF spending websites. It considered six criteria, including the ease of access to CRF information, agency allocations, and data concerning the respective Departments of Education and Public Health.
The other states with top disclosure practices were Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan.
“Our hope is that states with sub-standard CRF disclosure improve their practices in preparation for their next transparency challenge: informing the public on how they use the $195 billion in state aid from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF), a provision of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),” the report said.
The report specifically credited Wyoming for publishing a dataset of individual expenditures that includes “recipients, award amounts, dates of disbursement, allocation agencies, expenditure categories, and brief expense descriptions.”
It also credited the Cowboy State for the “efficient layout” of its website, despite the vagueness of some details in expenditure descriptions.
Wyoming also publishes the PDF versions of the quarterly spending report that the state sends to the Treasury Department, which “most states don’t do despite the obvious simplicity of cross-posting the reports,” the report said.
The report also makes four recommendations to the federal government to help states become more transparent about their CRF spending.
First, it said the Treasury should revise its requirements to ensure the state reports match what they report to on their websites. Then, the report recommended that the agency should require all states to add a specific landing page for their quarterly reports on their website and “take care” to highlight their education data.