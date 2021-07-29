(The Center Square) – A report shows a disparity between the economic well-being of Wyoming's children and their health.
Children in Wyoming rank fourth in the nation for economic well-being but 45th in overall health, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data book that was first reported by the Sheridan Press.
The report looks at four domains in every state: economic well-being, education, health and family and community. It determines where every state ranks in each domain and compares that to 10 years ago. Data from this year’s report is from 2019.
Wyoming Community Foundation Chief Operating Officer Samin Dadelahi said to really understand the ratings, you have to drill down.
Economic well-being looks at how many children are living in poverty, children whose parents lack secure employment, children living in households with a high housing cost burden, and teens not in school and not working.
“In 2019, Wyoming had 12% of our children living in poverty,” Dadelahi told The Center Square. “Ten years ago in 2010, that number for Wyoming was 14%, so we’re doing better there.”
Wyoming is also doing better than the U.S. as a whole, which is at 17% child poverty, according to the report.
In health, however, Wyoming ranks 45th. Low birthweight babies are the first metric for determining health.
“Sometimes we’re doing a little bit worse, sometimes we’re doing a little bit better, but we’re almost always worse than the national average,” Dadelahi said of that metric.
The second metric, children without health insurance, comes in at 11%.
“We can compare that to 6% nationally,” Dadelahi said. “So in that, we’re almost twice the national average.”
In the third category, child and teen deaths per 100,000, Wyoming again doesn’t fare well against the national average at 36 versus 25.
The only category under health where Wyoming is doing better is in overweight or obese children and teens.
When examining the disparity, Dadelahi pointed to the comparison between economic well-being and children without health insurance specifically.
“How can a state that in 2019 showed that it had a strong economy still have so many children who are uninsured?” she said.
Decreasing enrollment in the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP) could be a factor, Dadelahi said. She pointed to simultaneous budget cuts which could be affecting the visibility of the program.
“When we cut positions in the Department of Health, which we’ve done numerous times now over the years, that has a strong impact on the number of staff and the people who are available to get messages about programming out,” she said.
In the report’s other categories, however, the state ranks fairly well. Wyoming ranks fifth in family and community overall, just behind economic well-being.