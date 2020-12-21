(The Center Square) – The first payments have been issued for Wyoming hospitality businesses and nonprofits that have been hurt by having their hours of operation reduced during ongoing COVIDF-19 restrictions, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.
“First and foremost, I want to thank these businesses for helping to protect Wyoming’s healthcare capacity and keeping our state safe,” Gordon said in a statement. “We have always recognized the challenges posed to those businesses affected by these orders, as well as the hardships faced by the people who work in them. This relief is meant to help businesses make up for lost wages and tips earned by their workers, as well as to help ease the burden of lost business during this holiday season.”
Applications have been received from More than 100 businesses have applied for the relief program, which awards of up to $50,000 for Wyoming bars, taverns, restaurants and hotels.
Businesses receiving awards have maintained that they will comply with all applicable public health orders while the restrictions remain in place, Gordon said. Businesses must also continue to pay employees who otherwise would be working during the reduced hours.