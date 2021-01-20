The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday but vowed to fight for the state's oil and gas industry.
“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” PAW said, according to Oil City News. “While citizens from different states, backgrounds, and political parties may disagree on the issues, we must remember that we are Americans first and participate in the debate with civility.”
Biden and Harris were sworn in to office on Wednesday. Biden has made climate change a focal point of his presidency, and has said he would consider banning new oil and gas leases on federal lands. That could cost Wyoming state government $300 million a year in tax revenue, Gov. Mark Gordon has said.
PAW says it will “vehemently challenge the [Biden] administration when its policies seek to impede the natural gas and oil industry.”