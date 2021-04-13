(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a bill legalizing online sports betting in Wyoming, which is projected to generate nearly $450 million in wagers that will allow the state to generate a new revenue stream to help its budget deficit.
As part of HB 133, the industry will be regulated by the Wyoming Gaming Commission members, who have until Sept. 1 to determine the rules.
“It’s really a consumer protection bill; they can do sports wagering online, problem is when you find a place on the internet to do it, there’s no guarantee they’ll give you the money,” Senate Minority Whip Mike Gierau (D-Teton) a bill co-sponsor, told The Center Square.
Gierau noted that 25 states in the country already offer online sports betting, including neighboring Montana, Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota.
Wyoming is looking to partner with a minimum of five online gaming operators, Gierau said. Each will pay a $100,000 fee to get started and a portion of the money from those placing bets will go to the state.
“So those are good things for the economy,” Gierau said.
A separate vendor that will be a go-between for the gaming commission and gaming operator will set up geographic fencing to ensure those in-state use the Wyoming platform.
The bill text states, “a sports wagering operator shall remit 10% of online sports wagering revenue from the prior month to the commission. Each fiscal year, the first $300,000 of revenue generated under this section is continuously appropriated to the Department of Health to be distributed to the counties for the purpose of funding county health programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior and the remainder of monies remitted to the commission shall be deposited by the State Treasurer into the general fund.”
“This is now something you can do legally in the state,” Gierau said. “So once again, this is a consumer protection bill that will generate money for the state.”