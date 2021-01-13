(The Center Square) – In a message to the lawmakers Tuesday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said state government needs to live within its means, defend the energy industry and revitalize education.
“Two years ago, we began to address a future for Wyoming with a more limited, efficient and transparent government,” Gordon said, according to a news release from the governor's office. “One that can adapt to diminishing revenues and strive to deliver the essential services on which Wyoming citizens rely. Together we also confronted the unexpected events which have defined a new era in world history.”
The governor said the state successfully distributed $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including nearly $500 million small businesses across the state. He also said schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, first responders and local governments received federal funds during the pandemic.
“We undertook actions to protect public health,” Gordon said. “But unlike other states we’ve been able to maintain our way of life and liberty, and have striven to keep businesses open and kids in schools.”
With President-elect Joe Biden set to take office next week, the governor said the state needs to protect the energy industry that provides thousands of jobs and tax revenue.
“No matter what comes next, we must stay focused on both defending and promoting our energy industry,” he said. “We can’t – and won’t – let the misguided actions of special interests and federal agencies rob our future.”
Gordon said he will release more policy initiatives in the coming weeks.