(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday signed two bills intended to provide a boost to the state’s energy, minerals and agricultural industries.
The new laws direct the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) to support efforts to expand the state’s rare earth minerals industry and implement recommendations made by the governor's Invasive Species Initiative, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“These bills reflect my commitment to strengthen and expand our energy industry and address the challenges posed by terrestrial invasive species,” Gordon said in a statement. “This is a positive next step in our effort to strengthen Wyoming’s economy.”
Senate File 43 adds geothermal and pumped hydro energy projects to those supported by WEA. The new law will allow WEA to support and issue bonds for projects involving rare earth minerals, critical materials, trona and other minerals.
Gordon also signed House Bill 53, which implements several allows local governing bodies more flexibility in implementing programs for invasive species.
“Invasive species are a concern for our producers, managers and indeed our land,” he said. “This bill gives Weed and Pest districts more ability to work with state, federal, and private managers and increase our impact on invasive plant species throughout the state”