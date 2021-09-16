(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a strategy Wednesday that includes possible legal and legislative options to “combat the federal overreach” from President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
The governor said he has asked Attorney General Bridget Hill to explore the state's legal options to challenge the constitutionality of the order. Gordon also indicated that lawmakers could be called back to Cheyenne for a limited session to pass bills in response to the federal mandate.
Biden announced last week he was directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create new rules requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to verify that their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.
“We cannot sit on our hands just watching this egregious example of federal government overreach,” Gordon said in a statement. “We are already communicating with other Governors and states to prepare legal options once emergency standards are issued.”
Gordon has been a staunch critic of the federal government's handling of COVID-19 since President Biden assumed office in January.
When Biden initially announced the mandate, Gordon described it as a “complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution.”
Wyoming has joined 27 other states vowing to fight back against the mandate. States with both Republican and Democrat governors have expressed concerns about the incoming policy, including states such as Kentucky, Florida, and Louisiana.
The coalition also includes red states such as Oklahoma, Georgia, and Arkansas.
Wyoming's legislative leaders are gearing up to return to Cheyenne.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, told Cowboy State Daily that there is a 90% chance that a special session will be called to address the mandate.
“The Legislature has listened closely to the people of Wyoming,” Driskill told Cowboy State Daily. “We agree with the people that this is egregious overreach by the Biden administration. It is worthy of whatever the expense is to fight for Wyoming citizens’ rights.”