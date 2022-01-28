(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday appointed Brian Schroeder to be the next superintendent in charge of overseeing Wyoming's public school system.
Schroeder replaces Jillian Balow, who resigned on Jan. 16 to take a similar position with the Virginia Department of Education. Schroeder will serve as the superintendent of public instruction for the remainder of Balow’s tenure, which is slated to end in January 2023.
“Brian demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that parents are intricately involved in their children’s education, just as it should be,” Gordon said in a statement. “I will work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the Wyoming Department of Education.”
Schroeder previously worked as a teacher and administrator in California, Wisconsin, and Michigan before coming to Wyoming to work as a family youth counselor. His most recent title was head of school at the Veritas Academy in Cody. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University and a master’s degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.
Under state statute, Gordon was required to select one of three candidates from a list prepared by the Republican Central Committee.
“I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers and parents of Wyoming,” Schroeder said. “I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state.”