(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon praised a Monday court ruling that freezes the federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities funded by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services-funded (CMS).
A U.S. District Court judge in Missouri issued a preliminary injunction against the vaccine mandate for health care workers, which was challenged by a coalition of Republican-led states earlier this month.
“Because it is evident CMS significantly understates the burden that its mandate would impose on the ability of healthcare facilities to provide proper care, and thus, save lives, the public has an interest in maintaining the ‘status quo’ while the merits of the case are determined,” U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp wrote.
Gordon, who has been involved in three different lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, said facilities in the state "are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government."
“Healthcare employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination,” he added.
The Biden administration has faced a wave of lawsuits over various federal vaccine mandates.
Wyoming has also joined lawsuits challenging the vaccine mandates for private sector companies with over 100 workers and federal contractors.
The vaccine mandate for private workplaces was temporarily halted earlier this month following a ruling by the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans.