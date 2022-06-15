(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told a U.S. House committee on Tuesday that his state is committed to an “all the above” energy strategy.
The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis sought to hear from governors on how states are reducing methane pollution.
Gordon told the committee that carbon capture and sequestration has worked for the state.
“In Wyoming, we manage our natural and mineral resources exceptionally well, providing for both environmental stewardship and energy production,” the governor said. “Throughout the past 26 years, Wyoming has been recognized as a national leader in regulating air emissions from oil and gas production.”
The governor cited a 2021 study from Georgia Tech, which said Wyoming has the lowest natural gas-associated fugitive methane emissions compared to other western states. Methane emissions are considered a driver of man-made climate change.
"Wyoming does not need additional layers of federal regulation to regulate methane emissions," Gordon said. "Our regulatory process works and has buy-in from the Wyoming oil and gas industry."
Gordon also told the committee that traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels will continue to be important for Wyoming.
Wyoming's orphaned oil and gas well program was also mentioned during the hearing. Wyoming's program is paid for via bonds from energy companies and a conservation fee.