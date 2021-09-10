(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon criticized President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate for large, private businesses as “an egregious example of big government overreach.”
Biden announced Thursday that his administration will require private companies with 100 or more employees to verify that their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is tasked with enforcing the new rules that stand to impact an estimated 80 million American workers.
“It’s going to take some time,” the president said in an address Thursday. “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free.”
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” added Biden, who said in December he didn’t think vaccines should be mandated.
Gordon said in a statement Thursday that Biden’s announcement shows a “complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution.”
The governor added that he’s directed Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill “to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power.
“It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever,” he added.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wy., tweeted that while her constituents should talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated, “the federal govt inserting itself like this is a huge overreach.”