(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon and the state’s four other statewide elected officials were sworn into office on Monday.
Gordon, elected in November to his second term, gave his inaugural address at the Capitol following a swearing-in ceremony by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox.
Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder were also sworn in on Monday.
Gordon said in his address that “this is a moment in history when we must come together.”
“President Teddy Roosevelt spoke about this just down the street from here in 1903,” he said. “He came to remind us of the words this morning of the Apostle Matthew: ‘A house divided cannot stand.’”
“On this day, we stand united and ready to seize the future as Wyoming people have always done, with courage, confidence, and conviction,” the governor added.
Gordon went on to pledge to “focus on building our future” based on four pillars: Responsible government, economic and educational growth, protecting Wyoming values and a “seize the day” mentality.
“To Wyoming, I say we won’t be deterred by any obstacles,” he said. “As governor, I commit to use every power I have to protect Wyoming’s interests and potential.”