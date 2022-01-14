(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to halt President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate on private employers.
The ruling said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) doesn't have the authority to require vaccinations for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. The court also left in place the vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally-funded facilities.
“We are delighted that the Supreme Court ruled favorably on our petition regarding OSHA’s authority,” Gordon said in a statement. “This is a victory for Wyoming businesses and their workers. The court rightfully recognized this action by the Biden Administration for what it was – a blatant example of federal overreach.”
Wyoming was one of more than two dozen states that filed a petition with the Supreme Court to halt the mandate back in December.
Gordon, who has been a party to three different challenges to the Biden administration's mandates, said at the time that the private sector mandate “threatens the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries.”
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had previously halted the mandate, citing “grave” constitutional concerns about its limits.
A previous stay also halted the mandate for health care workers in facilities funded by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services-funded (CMS). Another Supreme Court decision on Thursday left that mandate in place.
“It is disappointing that the Court did not reach a similar conclusion on the CMS vaccine mandate,” Gordon said. “I continue to maintain that healthcare workers should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination. We are still in the process of evaluating the impacts of this ruling on Wyoming’s healthcare workforce.”