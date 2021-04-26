(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon described Biden’s moratorium on federal leases for oil and gas production as discriminatory since the federal government owns nearly half of Wyoming’s land at 48%.
In a letter to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Gordon condemned the moratorium and the manner in which it was instituted.
“I must state a clear and present fact,” Gordon said in the letter. “The moratorium on leasing during the review discriminates against the people of Wyoming.”
Gordon expressed his frustration that states like his did not get a voice in the decision.
“Western states such as Wyoming are disproportionately affected by the freeze because of the amount of federal land and leases within our borders,” Gordon said in a letter. “The eight Western states with federal oil and gas leasing programs will have investment losses of $2.3 billion, production value losses of $882 million and tax revenue losses of $345 million in the first year of the moratorium.”
There is no sign of the moratorium letting up either as the Biden administration recently canceled second-quarter oil and gas lease sales pushing the freeze further into the future.
Khale Lenhart, a Wyoming resident, attorney and member of the Wyoming Business Alliance, agreed the halt definitely has a disproportionate impact.
“I know that word often carries connotations of civil rights or something along those lines, and that’s not what we mean, but I do think it’s definitely a disproportionate and improper impact on the western states,” Lenhart told The Center Square.
Lenhart said that many people don’t understand how the western states operate and the vast amount of land within that is owned by the federal government.
“So when you have a federal leasing moratorium, what it does is it takes a large part of Wyoming’s economic drivers, a large part of our industry, and takes it off the table: ‘This is something you can’t do anymore even though it’s been an established system and that really the state economy relies on pretty heavily,’” Lenhart said.
That impact is something that is not felt by any other states, he points out.
“If nothing else, it’s a purposeful disregard for what this would do to the western states and Wyoming especially,” Lenhart said.
Lenhart said that not many of his fellow westerners are optimistic that the Biden administration will take Gordon’s input into account and craft better policy.