(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon renewed his commitment to the state’s energy economy during his State of the State address Tuesday.
“We’re entering more frugal times and we will have to continue to temper wants and emphasize needs,” Gordon said. “Success will require action from individuals, businesses and our state government. That’s what I believe this session is all about.”
Gordon emphasized the need for the state to retain a “broad energy portfolio” that includes both fossil fuels and renewables.
“Wyoming can and must be a leader in (carbon capture) and other emerging technologies, even as we pursue the development of resources such as wind and solar,” he said. “Our long history of working with coal, oil and natural gas, and regulating its related impacts to protect and enhance other natural resources, such as wildlife, is well established. Wind and solar development must be held to the same standards.”