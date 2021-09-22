(The Center Square) – Two of Wyoming's airports are set to receive nearly $14 million total in federal funding, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week.
After receiving $9.2 million in July to reconstruct a runway, the Jackson Hole Airport is set to receive an additional $5.5 million in the latest grant to be directed towards the same reconstruction projects, the FAA said.
The Evanston-Uinta County Airport will receive $8.3 million to construct a taxiway, reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate the runway.
The FAA on Tuesday announced $431.8 million in grants for airports across the nation, which will fund projects that to increase safety and reduce environmental impacts. The money will be disbursed among 60 airports in 31 states.
“These grants support airport infrastructure across our National Airspace System, providing federal investment to communities of all sizes, from remote areas to major metropolitan cities,” FAA Administrator Scott Dickson said in a statement.
The funding comes through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which typically receives about $3.2 billion in funding annually. More than 1,700 grants have been awarded by the FAA in 2021 through several different grant opportunities.
Local governments will not have to match grant funds for the AIP projects thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan, which allows the federal government to cover 100% of project costs, according to the FAA.
“To get passengers where they need to be safely and sustainably, we must make ongoing investments in our aviation system. These grants will help fulfill our commitment to build a safer, more equitable and more sustainable future,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.