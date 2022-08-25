(The Center Square) – A coalition of Western states that have formed a regional “hub” to attract hydrogen development is now taking stakeholder input on the project.
The governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came to an agreement in February to form a coalition that would vie for part of the $8 billion in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to form a regional hydrogen hub.
Officially called the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) coalition, the states on Thursday announced a Request for Expression of Interest for “industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide vital input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub.”
“Hydrogen projects will not be developed without major investment and buy-in from private companies,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “While our four states have worked out the parameters of our joint efforts, it is now time to find out what projects the public and industry will find feasible.”
The coalition states argue their existing energy infrastructure made up of wind, solar, oil and gas makes the region “uniquely qualified and situated” to support a hydrogen hub.
“Colorado is excited to be part of this nation-leading, cutting-edge regional coalition to boost hydrogen power to help us reach our goals to save people money, reduce pollution, and create the good paying jobs of the future right here,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.
The coalition is working with the Rocky Mountain Alliance for Next Generation Energy (RANGE), a nonprofit that created an informational website where stakeholders can submit their input.
“Given the high levels of interest in the nation’s rapidly growing hydrogen sector, the Request for Expression of Interest will serve as a critical avenue for stakeholder input to WISHH and RANGE,” said Anja Bendel, the coalition’s program director. “We encourage anyone looking to get involved or provide input in this effort to utilize this site.”