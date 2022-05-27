(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has filed to run for reelection to Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
Cheney seeks a fourth term in the House of Representatives but faces an uphill battle in the August primary against a Trump-backed candidate.
“I’m asking you to join me to reject the lies, to rise above the toxic politics, to defend our freedom, to do what we all know is right,” Cheney said in a campaign video released Thursday. “I’m asking you to cast your eyes to the future, a future that we will build together.”
“What we do in this election in Wyoming matters,” she continued. “I’m running for reelection and I’m asking for your vote because this is a fight we must win.”
Cheney has been one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest Republican critics, which has led to a fraught relationship with Republican leadership that has embraced Trump.
Cheney faces Harriet Hageman in the primary, among other GOP candidates. Trump is set to appear at a rally supporting Hageman on Saturday, Fox News reported.
A poll released Thursday by the Club for Growth PAC, which is opposing Cheney, shows Hageman with a 30-point lead over the incumbent congresswoman.
Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and was subsequently censured by the Wyoming GOP. She was also ousted from her position as GOP conference chair in May 2021, and censured by the Republican National Committee in February 2022.
Cheney received a 71 rating for her 2021 votes from the American Conservative Union’s Center for Legislative Accountability, which rates lawmakers based on how their votes adhere to conservative principles.