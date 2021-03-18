(The Center Square) – Wyoming state Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, wants to outlaw the current practice of local government entities lobbying other government entities, such as the state Legislature, using taxpayer money.
His Senate File 144 (SF144) would do just that.
Cassie Craven, attorney and owner of Longhorn Law and contract writer for the Wyoming Liberty Group, said this practice has become commonplace to the point where it is overlooked. That's a big issue, she said.
“Customary, not even prevalent, I would say customary and accepted,” Craven told The Center Square. “It’s just the standard operating procedure.”
Senate File 144 is aiming to change that custom by outlawing the use of taxpayer money for lobbying.
Craven recounted seeing a recent Judiciary Committee hearing in which a city referred to its paid lobbyist as a “hired gun.”
“The committee chairwoman laughed about it and said, ‘Well, we always love a hired gun,’” Craven said.
School districts and municipalities are some of the many local government bodies that hire organizations to lobby on their behalf in the state Legislature.
The Sheridan Press reported the Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM) and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association received $22,432 and $14,552 from the city of Sheridan last fiscal year. Both organizations lobby for cities and municipality interests and both are in the city’s budget this year as well.
“You’ve seen a seasoned senator, Bo Biteman, bring this bill because I think a lot of people that rubs the wrong way,” Craven said.
Individuals for or against proposed legislation can write their representative, but they can’t afford to hire a lobbyist.
If towns, counties and school boards shouldn’t pay lobbyists to represent their interests at the capital, then what should they do?
Craven suggests they follow the example of the county prosecutors.
“They communicate by email, they monitor the bills, they have discussions amongst themselves, and they send a representative from their group: all of the other county attorneys and prosecutors, and they’ll come testify and speak for the majority of their group,” Craven said.