(The Center Square) – A new study finds that Casper is among the cities where residents saw the smallest credit card debt increase last year.
WalletHub's Credit Card Debt Study found Casper residents had a household credit card debt increase of $318, ranking as the second lowest increase.
"Casper had the second smallest household credit card debt increase in 2022 compared to 2021, just over $300,” WalletHub's Jill Gonzalez said.
Nationally, consumers added $180.3 billion in new credit card debt last year. That's an all-time record, and most of that was from an $85.8 billion increase during the fourth quarter.
Gonzalez added that Casper's increase “is good news for the city and its residents” as it means that people are able to keep their credit card debt under control, despite the national trend.
“What should matter to the people of Casper is that their household credit card debt remains at a sustainable level – $10,389, and among the lowest 25% out of all the cities analyzed," Gonzalez said.
Meanwhile, Cheyenne ranked 157th with a $2,103 increase, the study showed.
According to WalletHub, other cities that had small debt increases were Akron, Ohio, Fayetteville, N.C., Durham, N.C., Corpus Christi, Texas, August, Ga., Oklahoma City, Okla/, Rapid City, S.D., Manchester, N.H., and Lewiston, Maine.
Lewiston, which had a household credit card debt increase of $312, was the only city with a smaller debt increase than Casper.
Cities with the biggest debt increases were New York, N.Y., Pembroke Pines, Fla., Henderson, Nev., Riverside, Calif., and Moreno Valley, Calif.
“WalletHub’s quarterly credit card debt studies are based on analysis of the latest data on consumers’ finances available from TransUnion as well as the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Labor Statistics,” WalletHub said.