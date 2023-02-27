(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon recently signed the supplemental budget for Wyoming and issued line-item vetos on several provisions.
The governor's office said the budget will put an estimated $1 billion in the state's rainy day fund.
“I congratulate the Legislature for its work on my budget recommendations,” Gordon said in a statement Friday. “It is gratifying that the budget submitted to me is closely aligned with my original recommendations. Where we disagreed, or where they overstepped the separation of powers embedded in our Constitution, I exercised my veto authority."
"The fiscal condition of the State remains strong,” he added.
The budget also includes more funds for the Property Tax Refund Program, according to the office.
Gordon vetoed 21 parts of the budget, which he outlined in a letter to lawmakers.