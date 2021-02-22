(The Center Square) – Cheyenne, Wyoming, is the second hardest working city in the U.S., according to a new analysis from the personal finance website Wallethub.
To determine its rankings, Wallethub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”
Direct work factors includes a subset of data such as average work hours a week, employment rate, share of households where no adults work and share of workers leaving vacation time unused.
Indirect work factors include things such as average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident.
Cheyenne finished third of the cities studied in direct work factors and 46th in indirect work factors for a total score of 77.21 and the overall second place ranking.
"One of the things that makes Cheyenne the second hardest working city in the U.S. is having the largest number of average workweek hours," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "Added to this, Cheyenne's residents spend the third smallest amount of leisure time, about 5 hours per day. Other factors that also contributed to this ranking include the 95% employment rate and the share of workers with multiple jobs."
Anchorage, Alaska, with a total score of 80.46, finished atop the list as the hardest working city in America, according to Wallethub.
"Many Americans view hard work as the path to achieving the American Dream," Wallerhub said. "We work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries. The average U.S. worker puts in 1,779 hours per year – 135 hours more than the average in Japan, 241 more than the U.K. and 393 more than Germany."