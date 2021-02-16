(The Center Square) – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) on Tuesday issued a warning encouraging residents to be aware of "suspicious, potentially fraudulent activity" related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” Michael Ceballos, WDH director, said in a statement. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”
Ceballos said the real COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required.
"No one should be asking you for payment to get a shot or to make an appointment," he said. "Vaccines are not typically being given in homes and there is no payment option to get ahead in line. Your social security number is not needed and should not be given over the phone to someone who calls you unexpectedly.”
Some people may be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards at their vaccine appointments, Ceballos noted, but that's so those administering the shots can be reimbursed.
“It’s also important to ensure you are on the right website if seeking vaccine information or appointment details,” Ceballos said.
Official vaccine distribution details and pre-registration options for each county in Wyoming can be found here.
Those unable to visit the website can call the agency's toll-free vaccine phone line at 800-438-5795.