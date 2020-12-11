Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) issued an order, effective Dec. 9, requiring face coverings in all businesses open to the public, on public transportation, at medical facilities (like hospitals, doctors offices, and veterinary clinics), and in non-federal government buildings. The order is scheduled to expire on Jan. 8.
Thirty-eight states have active statewide orders requiring individuals to wear masks in indoor or outdoor public spaces. All 24 states with a Democratic governor have statewide mask orders, while 14 out of 26 Republican states require face coverings.
States issued mask requirements in the following months:
- One new order has been issued in December.
- Four orders were first issued in November.
- Three orders were first issued in August.
- 13 orders were first issued in July.
- Four orders were first issued in June.
- Six orders were first issued in May.
- Eight orders were first issued in April.
Mississippi is the only state that has allowed a statewide mask requirement to expire. The statewide order lasted Aug. 5 through Sept. 30 and was replaced by a regional face-covering order.