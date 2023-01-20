(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s largest business group says most companies are expecting a recession this year.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released its latest Employer Survey Thursday. It says 39% of employers rated the Wisconsin economy as strong or very strong. That is a five-point drop from the summer, and well below the 53% who said the economy was strong just a year ago.
“Unfortunately the trend line we have seen over the last 18 months has gone from a pretty positive economic outlook to a whole lot of pessimism,” WMC’s Nick Novak told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Friday. “Which is obviously why we’re seeing that six-in-10 businesses believe we are heading into a recession this year.”
In the last four Employer Surveys, the number of businesses projecting the Wisconsin economy to grow has dropped from 84% in the summer 2021 to just 42% today. But while the numbers for Wisconsin’s economy are bad, Novak says the numbers for the national economy are worse.
The survey says only 25% of bosses in Wisconsin expect the national economy to grow this year.
“A large part of that is due to the fact that businesses here in Wisconsin are doing pretty well in many cases,” Novak explained. “When they look at their own business they say ‘We’re going to have an okay 2023,.'"
Novak said high prices and a worker shortage remain the biggest problems for Wisconsin companies.
He also said the debate this spring about tax rates in Wisconsin will have a huge impact on how employers feel in the next survey.
“Businesses react to what is being done in Madison,” Novak added. “And unfortunately there are a lot of states around Wisconsin that are looking to do bold tax reforms, and other reforms that will improve their economies.”
Novak didn’t specify which of the tax cut ideas he likes best in Wisconsin, but says the WMC supports lowering taxes as a way to draw more jobs and workers to the state.