(The Center Square) – The reaction from Wisconsin businesses and the state’s largest business group to President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate was swift and clear.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce on Thursday blasted the requirement that all businesses with 100 or more workers either require proof of vaccination or weekly testing.
“OSHA’s [order] will place undue and unfair burdens on businesses who have already gone to great lengths and expense to protect the health and safety of their employees,” WMC’s Kurt Bauer said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that the Biden Administration is forcing employers to police the vaccination status of their employees with a rule that will regrettably intensify the workforce challenges already plaguing our economy.”
Bauer has been one of the loudest voices about Wisconsin’s worker shortage. He said the new vaccinate-or-test mandate will not help businesses in the state who are looking for workers.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of two businesses in Darien.
“This new rule is illegal and unconstitutional. It circumvents the normal legal process, along with Congress, to claim emergency powers to impose a mandate on American business,” WILL President Rick Esenberg said. “However you feel about the COVID vaccine or even the very different question of a vaccine mandate, the Biden administration is claiming an extraordinary power to rule by decree that could be used in the future in almost unlimited and unforeseeable ways.”
The businesses, Tankcraft and Plasticraft, which make high-end plastic parts and components, say the new vaccine order ignores the year-plus of coronavirus safety at their facilities.
“OSHA does not know how to run our companies. We do. OSHA does not know how to keep our employees safe. We do. And we have done so successfully since the start of the pandemic without the interference of a federal bureaucracy,” Tankcraft and Plasticraft treasurer Steve Fettig said. “We respect our employees’ fundamental right to make their own private, difficult medical choices."
Fettig calls the new order “unconscionable.”