(The Center Square) – Many Wisconsin business owners say the state’s economy is strong right now, but they don’t have much faith in the future.
The state’s largest business group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, on Wednesday released its latest Employer Survey that looks at the economy in both Wisconsin and across the country.
“Seventy one percent of Wisconsin businesses believe that our state’s economy will go into recession in the next 12 months,” WMC’s Nick Novak explained. “They do have some confidence in the current economy. We have a good chunk of our members, 44% who say our economy is currently strong, 47% rate it as moderate, and only 9% say it is weak.”
But Wisconsin business owners have less faith in the national economy, and Novak says Wisconsin’s economy tends to follow the national trend.
WMC’s survey found that just 26% of employers believe the U.S. economy is strong, while half rate it as moderate and 27% say it is weak.
“Over a quarter of Wisconsin businesses don’t have much confidence in the U..S. economy. And when they look forward to the next six months, that confidence really starts to go away,” Novak said. “Forty five percent of businesses say that the Wisconsin economy will have good growth over the next six months. That sounds like a good number until you look at where it was a year ago, when 84% said we were going to have good growth.”
Inflation is also a major worry for Wisconsin businesses. The survey found that two-thirds of Wisconsin businesses have seen their costs go up by more than 10% in the last six months. That is 20 points higher than just six months ago when less than half had seen double-digit price hikes.
The price and reliability of electricity in the state is also weighing on Wisconsin business owners. The WMC survey found that roughly half of businesses have seen energy costs go up by more than 10%.