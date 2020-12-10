(The Center Square) – The witness list for Wisconsin’s first hearing into election fraud and malfeasance is heavy on Republicans, lawyers, and the people who were in charge of Wisconsin’s presidential recount.
Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, released the witness list for Friday’s hearing.
The list includes Republican Wisconsin Election Commission members Bob Spindell and Dean Knudson, former Republican Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, and Waukesha County Republican board member Ken Dragotta.
There are also Democrats on the list. Tusler has asked Dane County Clerk Scott McDonald, and Milwaukee Election Commission member Rick Baas to testify. Both of those men played active roles in Wisconsin’s partial presidential recount.
There are a handful of lawyers on the witness list as well, and one conservative talk show host.
Tusler is inviting News Talk 1130 WISN radio host Dan O’Donnell to speak to the committee, O’Donnell has reported extensively on voter fraud cases across the state.
Tusler has also reserved time for "concerned Wisconsin residents" at the hearing.
The Assembly’s Committee on Campaigns and Elections will convene its first hearing into the November Election Friday morning at the Capitol. People can watch the hearings at WisEye.org.