(The Center Square) – The congressman from Wisconsin’s Northwoods wants answers about child brides at Fort McCoy.
U.S. Sen. Tom Tiffany, a Republican, on Monday wrote Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Tiffany sought answers about who has been allowed to come to Wisconsin as part of the Afghan evacuation.
“Nearly a month after the evacuation began, it remains unclear exactly how and where evacuees are being vetted,” Tiffany wrote. “The American people have repeatedly been assured by the Biden administration that Afghan nationals are being ‘fully vetted,’ despite thousands of individuals – many without visas or even basic identity documents – clearing screening procedures that normally take months or years in just days or weeks.”
Heathen demanded answers about reports of child brides, men with more than one wife, and sexual assaults at the fort.
“These troubling reports of child sex trafficking and polygamy, coupled with previous reports of Afghan nationals with possible connections to terrorist groups and at least one convicted rapist who had been previously deported making their way on to evacuation flights only serve to fuel growing doubts about [the Biden administration's] assurances,” Tiffany added.
His questions include:
- Have any cases of adult Afghan men married to minors been detected at Fort McCoy and other U.S. installations where evacuees are being housed?
- How many cases of polygamous families have been detected at Fort McCoy and other U.S. installations where evacuees are being housed?
- How many cases of forced marriages have been detected at Fort McCoy and other U.S. installations where evacuees are being housed?
- Have any couples or families involving an adult Afghan male and a minor bride or brides that have been detected been allowed to leave Fort McCoy and other U.S. installations where Afghans are being housed?
- Have any Afghans at Fort McCoy or other U.S. installations where Afghans are being housed sought or been treated for sexual assault or other injuries or trauma sustained after their arrival in the United States? If so, how many and at which installations? Are such incidents reported to local law enforcement authorities?
- What procedures does the administration follow to identify and detect cases of child sex trafficking both before and after evacuees have arrived in the United States?
This is not Tiffany’s first letter to the Biden administration about the situation on the ground at Fort McCoy.. He asked questions late last month, and again early this month. Tiffany said he is still waiting for the administration's answers.