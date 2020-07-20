(The Center Square) – There is a plea for power companies across Wisconsin to keep households' power on even if residents have fallen behind on their bills.
Wisconsin's Citizens Utility Board on Friday asked utilities across the state to hold off on any upcoming disconnections.
“What’s most important at this time is flexibility and an appreciation that the economic conditions in Wisconsin have changed drastically as a result of the pandemic,” CUB Executive Director Tom Content said in a statement. “Moreover, the recent upticks in the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic means this is the wrong time to be shutting off folks’ power and water.”
Wisconsin's utilities have been banned from disconnecting people's power since the spring because of the coronavirus, but that moratorium ends Saturday.
Content said the need that drove Gov. Tony Evers to place a hold on disconnections hasn't changed.
"Wisconsin experienced a record 964 new COVID-19 cases [last week], and four out of five counties in the state are experiencing 'high' coronavirus activity, according to the state Department of Health Services," Content added.
He wants utilities to wait until October before disconnecting the power.
"Delay shutting off customers, for now, and do so only after the hot summer months have passed," Content said.
If that doesn't happen, Content said anyone facing a disconnection should apply for a state grant to help pay their utility bill.
“We really want folks to be aware that there is aid available to help utility customers who are having a tough time,” Content said. “Folks in need should take advantage of energy assistance and rental assistance funding that’s now accessible across the state.”
That includes $8 million in utility assistance and $25 million in rental assistance.