(The Center Square) – No one is guessing when, or even if, Wisconsin will have its next wolf hunt.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said there is no estimate as to when regulators will approve Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan.
The plan dates back to the 1990s and has been the subject of several revisions and lawsuits since. But the core of the plan remains, officially, that Wisconsin will cap its wolf population at 350.
Environmentalists, and the DNR itself estimate there are over 1,100 wolves living in Wisconsin.
A new management plan was supposed to be completed last spring. DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye told the AP that no one is guessing when it will be delivered.
“It is important to take the time necessary to ensure the draft is reflective of the input received,” she said. “While the process has taken longer than originally anticipated, we look forward to sharing the draft for public review when it is ready.”
Wisconsin allowed for its first wolf hunt in years back in 2021. Hunters reached the state’s limit of 200 wolves shot or trapped in just two days.
There have been lawsuits both in Wisconsin and in California aimed at stopping the hunt here in Wisconsin.
A federal judge in northern California paused Wisconsin’s hunt this past February when he re-listed the wolf on the endangered species list.
The court reaffirmed that ruling earlier this summer. That means there won’t be a wolf hunt despite the slow-to-arrive wolf management plan in Wisconsin.