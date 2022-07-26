(The Center Square) –Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is getting dinged in the latest audit of the state’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline.
The Legislative Audit Bureau released the report this week.
Of the 46 waste, fraud, or mismanagement claims to come into the state between January and June of this year, 15 were dismissed, 20 are still under review, and one has been resolved.
“Hotline reports are received primarily through a toll-free telephone number, and they are also received by mail and a secure online form. We review each report to determine whether the allegation or concern can be addressed by staff in state agencies or through an independent review,” State Auditor Joe Chrisman noted in his report to lawmakers.
“Some reports to the hotline involve allegations about an individual employee. Other reports to the hotline require a broader review, such as assessing statutory compliance for a state program,” the audit noted.
The one complaint this year that was resolved involved a $19,000 contract for information technology consultant services.
“DNR was permitted to waive the simplified bidding process in which an agency obtains at least three quotes from potential vendors. However, we found that DNR did not adequately follow state procurement requirements in exercising the discretion granted to it when waiving the simplified bidding process for these consultant services,” the report states. “Although DNR staff indicated that a waiver of the simplified bidding process was necessary due to substantial time pressures, it did not provide documentation to clearly support that the substantial time pressures were beyond its control.”
Auditors say DNR has agreed to follow their recommendation.
Wisconsin first launched its Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline in April 2008, and has received 1,445 reports since the.
The hotline can be reached by anyone in or out of state government by calling 1-877-FRAUD-17.