(The Center Square) – The state of Wisconsin is warning against fake coronavirus vaccine cards.
The state’s Department of Health Services enlisted the help of the U.S. Attorney in Madison last week to warn people about the consequences of buying or making a fake vaccine card.
“People who are foolish or selfish (or both) enough to supply bogus vaccination cards, allowing others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Timothy O’Shea, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said.
O’Shea said making or using a fake vaccine card violates Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1017. That section specifically bans fraudulently using the seal of the federal government. It carries a maximum of five years in prison.
“COVID-19 vaccines provide important protection for all of us when we are at school, attending public events, using mass transit, at the workplace, or attending a place of worship. Those who might claim to be vaccinated when they are not are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk of contracting COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.
Vaccine cards are required at a number of events, including Milwaukee’s Summerfest. Though there are stories about workers not checking those cards.
DHS said anyone who wants a real vaccine card simply needs to get vaccinated.
The department is also warning about posting real vaccine cards online or on social media, lest they get stolen or copied.
At last check, DHS said a little more than 52% of people in the state have been fully vaccinated.